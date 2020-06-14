SJTA hopeful of Rath Yatra   

By Express News Service

PURI: If the situation remains conducive, there is every possibility of organising Rath Yatra of Trinity this year, said SJTA Administrator (Development) Ajay Kumar Jena.Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, he said the temple administration has been discussing every aspect of the fete with all sections of servitors who have agreed to cooperate in smooth conduct of the festival. “If Rath Yatra is held, the servitors would participate in pulling of the chariots to the Gundicha temple”, he added.

Earlier, the Snana Purnima of the Trinity was held smoothly in the absence of devotees.Meanwhile, the carpenters, tailors and ‘roopakars’ are busy completing decoration works for the three massive chariots. Puri Municipality has also completed all mandatory repair works required before the grand event.

These include desilting drains, streamlining sanitation of Grand Road, widening of roads and revamping piped water supply. Owing to the pandemic, there was no review of Rath Yatra preparations by State Government this year and all the preparations are being done by the Puri administration.