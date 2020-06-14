Tulasi Khetra chariot nears completion

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: With just 10 days left for the Rath Yatra of Baldevjew temple also known as ‘Tulasi Khetra’, construction of the 14 wheels of the chariot was completed on Friday. As the temple authorities could not get good quality wood from the Forest department owing to uncertainty over conduct of the festival, 12 of the 14 wheels were constructed with old timber. The painters and carpenters of the Kamarakhandi village are now busy giving final touches to the 64 feet long chariot. “We have directed the artisans to use environment-friendly colours to paint the chariot and its wheels,” said executive officer of Baldevjew temple Balabhadra Patri.

Chief carpenter Raghunath Moharana said the eco-friendly colours are made of rice and turmeric powder. Similarly, the costumes of the Trinity are designed using eco-friendly colours, zari thread and glitter. The artisans are maintaining social distancing and wearing masks while working on the chariot. A skilled craftsman can earn anything between `500 to `1,000 per day depending on his expertise ahead of the festival.