Woman forced to drag aged mother to bank   

By Express News Service

NUAPADA : In a shocking incident, an elderly woman had to drag her 100-year-old mother on a cot to the bank at Bargaon village under Khariar block as officials refused access to her Jan Dhan Yojana account without physical verification.The incident took place three days back but videos of the women surfaced on Saturday.

The beneficiary Labe Bag had received a sum of `1500 in her Jan Dhan account recently. When her 60-year-old daughter Gunjadei Sika went to the Utkal Grameen Bank, 400-metres away from her home, the officials did not allow her to withdraw the money without physical verification and authentication. Upon repeated requests, Gunjadei was told that a bank official will visit her home and hand over the money after verification.

When no one from the bank visited them even after two days, Sika out of desperation dragged her mother on a cot up to the bank on June 10. Subsequently, the bank officials gave her the money after verification.

The incident came to light after a video of Sika dragging her mother on cot went viral on social media.

While the branch manager of the bank could not be reached, the incident has drawn criticism from all quarters.