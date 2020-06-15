STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
186 new cases, one more death in State

Of the 11 deaths recorded so far, six are from Ganjam and four from Khurda. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State reported 186 new Covid-19 positive cases, the second biggest single-day spike so far and one more death in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 3,909 and deaths to 11. On Friday, 225 cases were recorded.

Of the 186 cases detected from 20 districts, 171 were from quarantine centres and 15 local contacts. The maximum 22 cases were found in Kandhamal district, 21 in Khurda, 16 each in Kalahandi and Bargarh, 15 in Gajapati, 13 in Mayurbhanj, 12 each in Cuttack and Jajpur and 11 each in Jagatsinghpur and Keonjhar.

The positive cases also included 13 personnel of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and Fire Services, who had recently returned from cyclone Amphan duty in West Bengal. So far, 149 personnel of NDRF, ODRAF and Fire Services have been infected.

A 50-year-old man of Ganjam district succumbed to the disease while undergoing treatment in a Covid hospital. He was suffering from underlying co-morbidities of diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Of the 11 deaths recorded so far, six are from Ganjam and four from Khurda.  On the day, 114 patients from 12 districts, including highest 30 from Sundargarh have recovered. The number of active cases now stands at 1,187.

