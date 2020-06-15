Coronavirus robs sheen off Raja festivities

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA/DHENKANAL: The fear of Covid-19 and lockdown marred Raja festivities across the district. In rural areas, where the festival is celebrated with pomp and gaiety, people remained indoors owing to the lockdown.

Anjali Patra of Gogua village said this year, the three-day festival has brought little cheer for girls. It is believed the earth menstruates before the arrival of monsoon for three days and people refrain from any agricultural work during this period.

Several traditions are associated with the festival and one of them is chewing paan. However, since the Government has banned the sale of paan as a preventive measure against coronavirus, people are wary of consuming the chewy delicacy. With social distancing being advocated as one of the best ways to combat the virus, people are keeping away from outdoor games like kabaddi.

Every year migrant workers return to their villages to celebrate the festival. However, this year their return was marred by desperation, hunger and apprehension for the future. With their ordeal not yet over owing to lack of jobs back home, the workers and their families are least enthusiastic about the festivities.

Narayan Patra, a plumber from Mandapada village who returned from New Delhi last month said the owner of the construction company where he worked stopped paying wages and also evicted him from his home at the work place. “How can we celebrate after losing our jobs?” he questioned.

In Dhenkanal, people enjoyed ‘Pahali Raja’ in their homes. Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera had asked people not to venture out of their homes to celebrate the festival. He had also imposed section 144 of CrPC on temples. In order to make it a memorable moment for inmates of the temporary medical centre (TMC) at Siminai gram panchayat, sarpanch Binodini Nayak and samiti member Promod Nayak celebrated the festival at the centre.