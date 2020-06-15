STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Coronavirus robs sheen off Raja festivities

Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera had asked people not to venture out of their homes to celebrate the festival.

Published: 15th June 2020 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Rice cakes being distributed among inmates of Siminai TMC in Dhenkanal on Sunday

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA/DHENKANAL: The fear of Covid-19 and lockdown marred Raja festivities across the district. In rural areas, where the festival is celebrated with pomp and gaiety, people remained indoors owing to the lockdown.

Anjali Patra of Gogua village said this year, the three-day festival has brought little cheer for girls. It is believed the earth menstruates before the arrival of monsoon for three days and people refrain from any agricultural work during this period.

Several traditions are associated with the festival and one of them is chewing paan. However, since the Government has banned the sale of paan as a preventive measure against coronavirus, people are wary of consuming the chewy delicacy. With social distancing being advocated as one of the best ways to combat the virus, people are keeping away from outdoor games like kabaddi.

Every year migrant workers return to their villages to celebrate the festival. However, this year their return was marred by desperation, hunger and apprehension for the future. With their ordeal not yet over owing to lack of jobs back home, the workers and their families are least enthusiastic about the festivities.

Narayan Patra, a plumber from Mandapada village who returned from New Delhi last month said the owner of the construction company where he worked stopped paying wages and also evicted him from his home at the work place. “How can we celebrate after losing our jobs?” he questioned.

In Dhenkanal, people enjoyed ‘Pahali Raja’ in their homes. Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera had asked people not to venture out of their homes to celebrate the festival. He had also imposed section 144 of CrPC on temples. In order to make it a memorable moment for inmates of the temporary medical centre (TMC) at Siminai gram panchayat, sarpanch Binodini Nayak and samiti member Promod Nayak celebrated the festival at the centre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp