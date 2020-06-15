STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC seeks Govt reply on PPE kit refusal

The division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Savitri Ratho fixed the date while allowing the Advocate General to take instructions from the Government by then.

Published: 15th June 2020 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The State Government’s decision not to accept personal protective equipment (PPE) kit consignment from a supplier after issuing purchase order for it has come under judicial scrutiny with the Orissa High Court taking up a petition challenging the rejection.

The Court has set June 30 for considering the petition filed by Tamil Nadu-based Lofty Optical Industries on June 3, a few days after the Government got embroiled in a controversy for keeping stranded trucks carrying PPE kits of suppliers from different parts of the country.

The Government came under heavy criticism from the Opposition parties as Odisha State Medical Corporation (OSMC) declined to receive the consignments even as the trucks carrying them remained parked for several days near its warehouse in Bhubaneswar.

In a bid to wriggle out of the controversy, Health Minister Naba Das had then said in a press conference that the State doesn’t need more PPE kits as it has sufficient stock of the same. “We have enough PPE kits. A decision was earlier taken that we would not accept delivery after May 26. As several states are presently in need of the kits, those can be diverted to such places,” Das had stated.

The division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Savitri Ratho fixed the date while allowing the Advocate General to take instructions from the Government by then. “Advocate General Ashok Kumar Parija may seek instruction as to why a quantity of 71,000 PPE kits prepared by the petitioner on the order placed by the opposite parties (OSMC) will not be accepted even if further supplies are not obtained,” the bench said in its order on Thursday.

As evident from the purchase order, a copy of which is with TNIE, it was issued by OSMC on April 16 in the urgent category for Covid-19 to Lofty Optical Industries for supply of one lakh PPE kits at `900 per kit. The company was expected to start immediate supply and complete the delivery within 90 days for a total amount of `9 crore excluding GST at five per cent.

