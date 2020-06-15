STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Inter-State travel worry for Koraput

The border gates at Chandili and Sunki were opened for people from the two states after restrictions on travel were lifted by the Government.

Published: 15th June 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Even as the Koraput administration has lifted restriction on entry of people from Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh into the district, the neighbouring states are yet to reciprocate the gesture.

The border gates at Chandili and Sunki were opened for people from the two states after restrictions on travel were lifted by the Government.

However, travelling to the states from the district remains an uphill task. Residents of Jeypore, Kotpad, Koraput, Sunabeda, Semiliguda and Damanjodi frequently travel to Jagdalpur town in Chhattisgarh and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh for medical and other reasons.

Those wishing to visit the towns are required to show passes, issued online, to the officials at the border gates.But since the passes are often issued after a day or two, those in need of urgent medical attention continue to suffer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp