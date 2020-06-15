Inter-State travel worry for Koraput

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Even as the Koraput administration has lifted restriction on entry of people from Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh into the district, the neighbouring states are yet to reciprocate the gesture.

The border gates at Chandili and Sunki were opened for people from the two states after restrictions on travel were lifted by the Government.

However, travelling to the states from the district remains an uphill task. Residents of Jeypore, Kotpad, Koraput, Sunabeda, Semiliguda and Damanjodi frequently travel to Jagdalpur town in Chhattisgarh and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh for medical and other reasons.

Those wishing to visit the towns are required to show passes, issued online, to the officials at the border gates.But since the passes are often issued after a day or two, those in need of urgent medical attention continue to suffer.