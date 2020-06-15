Man kills self, infant son

By Express News Service

Nuapada: A 30-year-old man committed suicide after allegedly killing his three-month-old son at Dumberbahal village within Komna police limits on Sunday.

The victims are Nilu Sabar of Chandupala village and his infant son Rajesh. Nilu had eloped with a married woman last year and had returned to the district from Mumbai on May 28. He was sent to the quarantine centre at Goijore in Agren panchayat.

After his discharge from the centre, he was staying in an abandoned hut at Dumberbahal. However, the woman asked him to shift to Chandupala. They entered into a heated argument after which Nilu thrashed the woman and threw Rajesh on the ground.

The infant sustained severe injuries and succumbed. After the incident, a police team visited Dumberbahal to trace Nilu and found him hanging from a tree.