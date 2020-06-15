One more death, steady rise in positive cases

By Express News Service

A 50-year-old man became the sixth person to die of coronavirus in Ganjam even as districts across the State continued to report new cases on Sunday.The person, who reportedly hailed from Dharakote, was suffering from comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease and obstructive pulmonary disease. He died at a Covid hospital. Four more cases were also reported from Ganjam on the day. So far, 595 patients have recovered in the district and 81 are undergoing treatment.

In Jagatsinghpur district, 11 positive cases were detected on the day, taking the tally to 154. Of the fresh cases, seven are from Biridi and two each from Raghunathpur and Naugaon. They have travel history to Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Telangana. All of them were asymptomatic and lodged in quarantine centres.

District Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra visited the isolation centre in Paradip which reported a positive case on Saturday to take stock of the situation. The centre has been sanitisised.Similarly, Mayurbhanj recorded 13 positive cases in the last 24 hours. While eight are migrant returnees, the rest five had come in contact with coronavirus patients. Of the five, one is a doctor, two data entry operators and a health worker of Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital.

As many as 12 fresh cases were detected in Jajpur, taking the total count to 341 in the district. Of the new cases, two are returnees from Haryana, three each from Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, two from Delhi and one each from Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. All the patients were lodged in quarantine centres.

In Dhenkanal, a mother-son duo were found Covid-19 positive on Saturday night. They were staying in Dhenkanal town near Abhinandan Garden after returning from Uttar Pradesh. They have admitted to Talcher Covid hospital.

While the municipality authorities sanitised the house where the duo was staying, their neighbours have left the locality in fear of getting infected by the virus, sources said.So far, 51 cases have been reported from the district of which 33 have recovered so far.

Though Sundargarh reported three new positive cases, 29 patients of the district recovered on the day. So far, 110 of the total 126 positive cases in Sundargarh have recovered.

The new cases include two females and one male who were quarantined in temporary medical centres (TMCs). They had recently returned from Maharastra and West Bengal.

A lone positive case was found in Malkangiri district. He was lodged in a TMC in Podia block after returning from Maharashtra.

On the day, Puri district administration notified two villages as containment zones after the detection of two positive cases. The villages are Mirzapur under Brahmagiri block and Sampur in Pipili.

Similarly, Kalahandi district administration declared Chatarpur in Lanjigarh block as a containment zone and eight adjacent villages as buffer zone.