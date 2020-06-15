STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

One more death, steady rise in positive cases

Similarly, Kalahandi district administration declared Chatarpur in Lanjigarh block as a containment zone and eight adjacent villages as buffer zone.

Published: 15th June 2020 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

A 50-year-old man became the sixth person to die of coronavirus in Ganjam even as districts across the State continued to report new cases on Sunday.The person, who reportedly hailed from Dharakote, was suffering from comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease and obstructive pulmonary disease. He died at a Covid hospital. Four more cases were also reported from Ganjam on the day.  So far, 595 patients have recovered in the district and 81 are undergoing treatment.

In Jagatsinghpur district, 11 positive cases were detected on the day, taking the tally to 154. Of the fresh cases, seven are from Biridi and two each from Raghunathpur and Naugaon. They have travel history to Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Telangana. All of them were asymptomatic and lodged in quarantine centres.

District Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra visited the isolation centre in Paradip which reported a positive case on Saturday to take stock of the situation. The centre has been sanitisised.Similarly, Mayurbhanj recorded 13 positive cases in the last 24 hours. While eight are migrant returnees, the rest five had come in contact with coronavirus patients. Of the five, one is a doctor, two data entry operators and a health worker of Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital.

As many as 12 fresh cases were detected in Jajpur, taking the total count to 341 in the district. Of the new cases, two are returnees from Haryana, three each from Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, two from Delhi and one each from Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. All the patients were lodged in quarantine centres.

In Dhenkanal, a mother-son duo were found Covid-19 positive on Saturday night. They were staying in Dhenkanal town near Abhinandan Garden after returning from Uttar Pradesh. They have admitted to Talcher Covid hospital.

While the municipality authorities sanitised the house where the duo was staying, their neighbours have left the locality in fear of getting infected by the virus, sources said.So far, 51 cases have been reported from the district of which 33 have recovered so far.

Though Sundargarh reported three new positive cases, 29 patients of the district recovered on the day. So far, 110 of the total 126 positive cases in Sundargarh have recovered.

The new cases include two females and one male who were quarantined in temporary medical centres (TMCs). They had recently returned from Maharastra and West Bengal.

A lone positive case was found in Malkangiri district. He was lodged in a TMC in Podia block after returning from Maharashtra.

On the day, Puri district administration notified two villages as containment zones after the detection of two positive cases. The villages are Mirzapur under Brahmagiri block and Sampur in Pipili.

Similarly, Kalahandi district administration declared Chatarpur in Lanjigarh block as a containment zone and eight adjacent villages as buffer zone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp