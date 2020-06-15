Piloted by Odia Captain, flight brings Odias from Sharjah

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A special flight of AirArabia, flown by an Odia pilot and with 216 stranded Odias from Sharjah on board, arrived at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here on Sunday. Piloted by Captain Madhusmita Patnaik, the flight touched down here at 2.07 pm.

In a video, which later went viral on social media, Patnaik can be heard making announcement in Odia and wishing passengers on the occasion of Raja. Patnaik also made other announcements including social distancing before the commencement of the journey.

“A matter of great pride to see daughter of Odisha flying Odia brothers and sisters back home from the UAE,” tweeted Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The pilot also appreciated the efforts of Odia Society in UAE to facilitate return of stranded persons and urged everyone to help the needy during the time of the pandemic.

Earlier on the day, Dr Chandra Sekhar Khuntia of Odia Society tweeted that, “The maiden charter flight of AirArabia facilitated by Odisha Society in UAE departed from Sharjah for Bhubaneswar.”

“Jai Jagannath. History has been created today. The first ever announcement made by a Captain in an international flight in Odia language,” he said in another tweet.