PM, CM greet people

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and two union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi on Sunday greeted the people of Odisha on the occasion of Raj festival. In his message, the Prime Minister said the festival will strengthen the spirit of brotherhood in society.

“Greetings on the very special festival of Raja Parba. May this occasion strengthen the spirit of joy and brotherhood in society,” Modi tweeted in Odia and English. “I also pray for the good health and well-being of my fellow citizens,” he said. The Vice-President in his Odia message wished for peace, prosperity and good health of the people of the State.

“Greetings on the occasion of Raja Parba! During this three-day Odia festival, people celebrate the advent of monsoon and worship Mother Earth. May this Raja Parba bring peace, prosperity and good health for everyone,” he tweeted. The Chief Minister also greeted the people of Odisha and described the festival as a tradition of worshipping nature, land and women. He urged everyone to stay indoors due to Covid-19 and make this year’s Raja a special one.