RSP turns to China for revenue top up

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: IN the midst of India-China face-off, the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) SAIL has turned to the neighbouring country for generating revenue by exporting half-finished goods. The step comes in the wake of lack of demand for finished steel in the domestic market.

RSP in a statement on Friday said as economy suffers the Covid-19 lockdown impact, the RSP is making all efforts to generate revenue. As the number of orders reduced during the lockdown, the RSP Chief Executive Officer Dipak Chattraj with help of SAIL’s Central Marketing Organisation (CMO) explored overseas market and RSP bagged a number of export deals.

Between April 27 and June 7, the RSP dispatched two consignments of 29,314 tonnes and 30,692 tonnes of special grade slabs to China via Vizag port and the consignments were received at Langyin and Zhangjiagang ports in China. On June 5, the RSP also sent 2,668 tonnes of ASTM A-36 grade plates prepared at the New Plate Mill for Vietnam.

Steel Executives’ Federation of India (SEFI) general secretary Bimal Bisi described RSP’s export strategy as a means to deal with the crisis. Under normal circumstances, net sales realisation from sale of finished steel would have been much higher but from export of special grade slabs, RSP is able to generate cash flow.