State in a spot over employment of migrants

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The growing unemployment problem following the return of more than five lakh migrant workers to Odisha during the last one and a half months has put the State Government in a very difficult situation.

The timely arrival of the monsoon has also added to the problems of the Government as labour-intensive work is generally not taken up during the rainy season.

While more than half of the migrants are not likely to return to their working places in other states, the Government does not have too many options to provide livelihood support to them as industries and MSMEs are yet to pick up momentum after such a prolonged lockdown.

In this situation, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) remains the only means through which the Government can create job opportunities for the migrant returnees.

Official sources said the Government has targeted to generate 20 crore man-days under MGNREGS to provide livelihood for the migrant returnees. To achieve this, the Government has decided to take up digging of more than 1.3 lakh ponds. However, doubts have cropped up over implementation of the scheme during the monsoon as digging of ponds will not possible.Panchayati Raj department authorities were not available to clarify the issue.

So far, 5,43,905 migrant workers have returned to Odisha since May 3 while nearly 5000 reached on Sunday. Official sources maintained that over 3.5 lakh migrant returnees have already completed quarantine period and have returned to their villages. Though many of them have taken to agricultural activities, a large number of them remain unemployed.

According to a survey conducted by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), Odisha’s unemployment increased by 10.7 per cent during the lockdown period rising to 23.8 per cent in April, which is more than the national average of 23.5 per cent.