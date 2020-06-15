TDCC stops MFP procurement

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State-run Tribal Development Cooperative Corporation (TDCC) has asked the Collectors of 13 districts to stop procurement of sal seed, seeded tamarind and other minor forest produces (MFP) under price support system.

The order for closure of procurement came at a time when a large number of primary collectors, mostly tribals, have huge stock for sale. TDCC is implementing minimum support price (MSP) scheme for MFP in the State through its branches spread across 13 tribal districts. Major MFP items such as sal seeds and seeded tamarind have been procured as per the procurement plan of the State.

“Since the collection season of these items is nearing its end and monsoon has set in, procurement process of these items calls for immediate closure,” said TDCC managing director S K Mohanty in his letter to the district Collectors. However, reports coming from major procurement districts like Sundargarh, Sambalpur and Deogarh said many primary collectors of MFP are unable to sell their stock due to disruption of procurement during extended lockdown. They have requested the corporation to extend the procurement date failing which private traders will exploit the situation.