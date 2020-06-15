Two jumbos found dead

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: Carcasses of two elephants, believed to have been poached, were found in a reserve forest under Champua range of Keonjhar district on Sunday. DFO, Keonjhar Santosh Joshi said bodies of the two elephants, a male and female, were found in decomposed state in Gurubeda under the Baitarani B reserve forest. Locals first spotted the carcasses and informed the forest officials. The female is about 22-years-old while the male was 20.

One of the tusks of the male pachyderm was missing pointing at poaching of the big rangers. The female is believed to have died a week back whereas the decomposition state of the male suggested it died around three days back. Veterinary doctors performed autopsy on the carcasses and investigation is on to ascertain the deaths. About a month back, two elephants were found killed in the district whereas carcass of an elephant was found in Sundargarh district two days back. The increasing incidence of poaching during coronavirus lockdown period has posed serious question marks on protection measures of the Forest department.