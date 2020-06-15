STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Two jumbos found dead

Carcasses of two elephants, believed to have been poached, were found in a reserve forest under Champua range of Keonjhar district on Sunday. 

Published: 15th June 2020 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: Carcasses of two elephants, believed to have been poached, were found in a reserve forest under Champua range of Keonjhar district on Sunday.  DFO, Keonjhar Santosh Joshi said bodies of the two elephants, a male and female, were found in decomposed state in Gurubeda under the Baitarani B reserve forest. Locals first spotted the carcasses and informed the forest officials. The female is about 22-years-old while the male was 20.

One of the tusks of the male pachyderm was missing pointing at poaching of the big rangers. The female is believed to have died a week back whereas the decomposition state of the male suggested it died around three days back. Veterinary doctors performed autopsy on the carcasses and investigation is on to ascertain the deaths. About a month back, two elephants were found killed in the district whereas carcass of an elephant was found in Sundargarh district two days back. The increasing incidence of poaching during coronavirus lockdown period has posed serious question marks on protection measures of the Forest department.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp