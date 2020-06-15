Two killed in bear attack

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Two persons died and another sustained critical injuries in a bear attack at Taal village under Badbahal range in Rairakhol Forest Division on Sunday. The bear also died of injuries sustained in the fight. The deceased were identified as Cheru Munda (55) and Krushna Munda (48) of Baniabandha village.

The injured person, Siddheswar Munda (40), was first rushed to Rairakhol hospital and later shifted to VIMSAR, Burla. Sources said five persons including Cheru, Krushna and Siddheswar had gone to Taal forest to collect honey. They encountered a bear, who had also come to the spot for honey, and were attacked. While Siddheswar managed to escape with injuries, the animal killed Cheru and Krushna on the spot. The other two persons, Subal Munda and Suban Munda, climbed a tree and managed to save themselves from the animal. The bear also sustained injuries in the fight and died. On being informed, forest officials rushed to the spot and seized the bodies.