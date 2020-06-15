STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Two killed in bear attack

The bear also sustained injuries in the fight and died. On being informed, forest officials rushed to the spot and seized the bodies.

Published: 15th June 2020 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Two persons died and another sustained critical injuries in a bear attack at Taal village under Badbahal range in Rairakhol Forest Division on Sunday. The bear also died of injuries sustained in the fight. The deceased were identified as Cheru Munda (55) and Krushna Munda (48) of Baniabandha village.

The injured person, Siddheswar Munda (40), was first rushed to Rairakhol hospital and later shifted to VIMSAR, Burla. Sources said five persons including Cheru, Krushna and Siddheswar had gone to Taal forest to collect honey. They encountered a bear, who had also come to the spot for honey, and were attacked. While Siddheswar managed to escape with injuries, the animal killed Cheru and Krushna on the spot. The other two persons, Subal Munda and Suban Munda, climbed a tree and managed to save themselves from the animal. The bear also sustained injuries in the fight and died. On being informed, forest officials rushed to the spot and seized the bodies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp