Uncertainty at Dwitiya Srikhetra

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Servitors and devotees are in the dark as the Mayurbhanj district administration is yet to come up with any specific plan for conduct of Rath Yatra at the Dwitiya Srikhetra in Baripada following the HC directive for use of alternative ways to pull the chariots. With the Rath Yatra only a few days away, the servitors are still uncertain whether they will be allowed to participate in the festival. Sources said carpenters are putting in extra hours of work to complete the chariot construction work after an initial delay of some days.

Chief carpenter Mrutyunjay Mohapata said, “As many as 33 carpenters are engaged in construction work and are now busy giving final touches to the chariots. But the administration is yet to clear the air over the conduct of the festival following the HC directive resulting in confusion among them.” Collector Vineet Bhardwaj said the district administration will take necessary steps to organise the Rath Yatra after getting directions from the State Government.