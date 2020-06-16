Another low pressure area over Bay of Bengal 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A low pressure area is expected to develop over the north Bay of Bengal around June 19 causing heavy rainfall in the State, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das said, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts while heavy rainfall to occur at isolated places in Koraput and Rayagada on Tuesday.” Met office said south-west monsoon is active over Odisha and has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of the State till June 19. On Monday, Puri received 95 mm rainfall followed by 63 mm in Talcher, 55.5 mm in Jharsuguda, 54.8 in Hirakud and 32.6 mm in Baripada. Cuttack and Bhubaneswar recorded 19.2 mm and 2.9 mm respectively.