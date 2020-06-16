ASI suspended for harassing woman

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An assistant sub-inspector of State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) was suspended after a woman lodged a harassment complaint against him at Mahila police station in the city. Subhrat Gyanaranjan, posted as ASI (Communication), was accused of harassing and threatening the woman with acid attack. The complainant informed that she had started interacting with ASI Subhrat Gyanaranjan on Facebook two years back but after some months, he began harassing her.

“In the past, I had approached Jagatpur and Chauliaganj police for help. Then he had assured not to harass me but to no avail,” said the complainant, who is a native of Cuttack. She threatened of staging protest in front of Naveen Nivas if police fails to take action against the erring ASI.

Sources said both the complainant and Ranjan are married but the accused was reportedly insisting her to enter into a relationship with him. Police has started investigation into the allegation. ACP Anup Sahoo informed that a case under Sections 294, 341, 354, 506 and 507 of IPC has been registered. The accused has been detained.