Elderly man, daughter forced to drink cow urine

By Express News Service

BALASORE: An 80-year-old man and his 30-year-old daughter were tied to an electric post and a tree and forced to drink cow urine on suspicion of practising sorcery by three families at Kahalia village of Nilagiri block on Monday. The victims, Parshuram Barik and his daughter Pushpanjali Barik lodged a complaint with police against Gourahari Barik, Jogendra Barik, Laxmimani Barik, Trilochan Barik, Shrabana Barik, Narendra Barik, Shashidhara Barik and Biswanath Barik.

Parshuram said the accused along with a sorcerer came to his house and threatened to kill his family members if he did not cure Laxmimani of a disease through sorcery. When the victim denied any knowledge of sorcery, they dragged him and his daughter out of his house and tied them to an electric post and a tree. Parshuram and Pushpanjali were thrashed before being forced to drink cow urine. Sources said Laxmimani was ill for the last few days. A sorcerer, who had come to treat her had told her that she could be cured by Parshuram as he practised sorcery. Nilagiri IIC Minati Biswal said complaints have been filed by both sides and the case is under investigation.