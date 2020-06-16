Ganjam sarpanches complain of inmate headache

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Managing the migrant returnees lodged in different quarantine centres across Ganjam district has become a headache for sarpanchs.Interacting with Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange through video-conferencing on Monday, sarpanchs of all the 22 blocks in the district alleged that demands of the returnees are increasing by the day and it was not possible on their part to meet them.“As per norms of the State Government, we are providing for every need of the returnees at temporary medical centres (TMCs) apart from remaining in touch with those in home quarantine. But there seems to be no end to the demands of inmates and we are finding it difficult to fulfil them,” said a sarpanch.

He also alleged that the returnees are misbehaving with sarpanchs. “We are concerned about our own safety as there is lack of immediate action by the administration or police,” he said and added that 10 per cent of the returnees are causing disturbance in the TMCs. Another sarpanch said the returnees who completed their mandatory institutional and home quarantine are demanding the incentive amount of `2,000 as announced by the State Government. “As of now, we are convincing them of making the payment soon. But with the Government yet to allot us the funds, we don’t think we will be able to handle them,” he said.

Those in charge of the TMCs were advised by the Government to involve the inmates in food preparation, cleanliness activities, sanitation, beautification of the campus like repair works of the facility, development of playground as well plantation. The returnees taking part in such activities will be paid `150 per day for up to 10 days as honorarium from the CMRF.

Besides, Odisha Government has also fixed expenses for food being served to returnees in quarantine centres. While `120 is being spent on food for an adult per day, the amount is `100 for minors. This apart, `300 is being spent on hygiene kits of the inmates.The sarpanchs are yet to get funds from the Government for the purpose.During the interaction, Kulange appreciated the contribution of sarpanchs in the fight against Covid-19 and urged them to continue their efforts in containing the virus spread.

People defy norms, market complex sealed

A day after the district administration enhanced lockdown timing on weekdays, people in large numbers thronged various market places in Berhampur violating the social distancing norms. Many including shopkeepers were also found without face masks. Sources said lack of police deployment led to the overcrowding. Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange on Sunday announced that along with the complete shutdown on Saturdays and Sundays, markets will be allowed to remain open only from 7 am to 12 noon on the rest of the days. No vehicles will be allowed to ply on roads from 12 noon to 7 am except ambulances. People will not be allowed to come out of their homes during these 19 hours. On the day, Berhampur Sub-Collector SD Bhausaheb sealed a market complex having shops dealing with non-essential commodities. The sealed shops would be penalised and allowed to open after June 30, said an official.