STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Home quarantine in toilet for this man

A 28-year-old man from Jamugaon village in Nuagaon block, under home quarantine, has been staying in a toilet for the last three days. 

Published: 16th June 2020 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Manas in the toilet of his house.

Manas in the toilet of his house.

By Express News Service
Manas in the toilet of his house 

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 28-year-old man from Jamugaon village in Nuagaon block, under home quarantine, has been staying in a toilet for the last three days. Manas Patra, who was working in a company in Tamil Nadu and had returned to the village last week, was accommodated at the temporary medical centre (TMC) at Sudukanthi School for seven days. After the end of his stay at the TMC, he was asked to remain in home quarantine on Saturday. However, owing to lack of space at his house, which has six family members, Manas had to stay in the toilet.

His father Arun Patra said, “We are poor and have no room in the house for Manas. Hence, he had to make the toilet, built under Swachha Bharat Mission, his home for a week.” Sarpanch of Jamugaon gram panchayat Lalatendu Parida said Manas was discharged from the TMC as he was asymptomatic. He assured to conduct a probe into the matter. Nuagaon BDO Rashmi Rekha Mallick refused to comment on the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
home quarantine toilet
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp