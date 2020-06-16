Home quarantine in toilet for this man

By Express News Service

Manas in the toilet of his house

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 28-year-old man from Jamugaon village in Nuagaon block, under home quarantine, has been staying in a toilet for the last three days. Manas Patra, who was working in a company in Tamil Nadu and had returned to the village last week, was accommodated at the temporary medical centre (TMC) at Sudukanthi School for seven days. After the end of his stay at the TMC, he was asked to remain in home quarantine on Saturday. However, owing to lack of space at his house, which has six family members, Manas had to stay in the toilet.

His father Arun Patra said, “We are poor and have no room in the house for Manas. Hence, he had to make the toilet, built under Swachha Bharat Mission, his home for a week.” Sarpanch of Jamugaon gram panchayat Lalatendu Parida said Manas was discharged from the TMC as he was asymptomatic. He assured to conduct a probe into the matter. Nuagaon BDO Rashmi Rekha Mallick refused to comment on the issue.