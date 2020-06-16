Rural jobs come to aid of returnees

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) has proved to be of immense help to migrant workers across the district. One such beneficiary of the Central scheme is Dashrath Suna of Aainlapali village in Belpada block, who was working in a brick kiln in Warangal, Telangana and had returned on May 24 along with his family. His institutional quarantine ended on May 31 and since then he has been working on a project under the scheme along with his wife and two sons in the village. Dashrath and his family earned `7,152 for working on the project for two weeks.

Similarly, Kailash Suna of Tentelmunda village in Belpada had returned with his family from Visakhapatnam on May 18 and was in quarantine till May 25. Kailash and family started working for a MGNREGS project in June 1 and till date have earned `5,000. Around 1.2 lakh mandays per day under the scheme are being generated in the district. At present, 38,434 projects are being implemented in the 14 blocks. PD DRDA Maheswar Swain said the target set for implementation of projects under the scheme will be achieved soon.