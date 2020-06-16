Tribals seek government housing benefits

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Around 12 families belonging to the scheduled tribe (ST) community in Salijanaga village under Naugaon block here have filed a writ petition in the Orissa High Court seeking housing benefits under Government-sponsored schemes. The poor families comprising daily wagers have received record of rights (RoR) in their name in 2019 and have been living in thatched houses built on the acquired land.

During last year’s cyclone Fani, their houses were damaged and they are still living under polythene covered roofs in pathetic condition. Though eligible, they have not yet been provided pucca houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana.The people helped by Dalit Vikash Parishad had met Collector, Project Director, DRDA and BDO, Naugaon after the cyclone in June last year. The BDO was directed to verify and include them in the Government housing schemes.

However, despite inclusion of their names in the beneficiary list in August last year, no action has been taken to provide them with the housing assistance. The aggrieved families have now approached the High Court for justice.Project director, DRDA, Sarojkant Mohanty said the administration has also prepared a permanent waiting list (PWL) for those eligible for housing benefits under Government-sponsored schemes. Due steps will be taken if the names of these beneficiaries are in the list, he said.

Earlier, the Dalit Vikash Parishad had also sought intervention of National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, New Delhi on this issue. In February, the administration had submitted an action taken report (ATR) to the constitutional body, stating that out of 12 beneficiaries, only three are eligible for pucca houses as the names of others were absent in the PWL.