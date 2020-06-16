STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Tribals seek government housing benefits

During last year’s cyclone Fani, their houses were damaged and they are still living under polythene covered roofs in pathetic condition.

Published: 16th June 2020 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

A man from the ST community stands in front of his damaged thatched house in Salijanaga village | Express

A man from the ST community stands in front of his damaged thatched house in Salijanaga village | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Around 12 families belonging to the scheduled tribe (ST) community in Salijanaga village under Naugaon block here have filed a writ petition in the Orissa High Court seeking housing benefits under Government-sponsored schemes. The poor families comprising daily wagers have received record of rights (RoR) in their name in 2019 and have been living in thatched houses built on the acquired land.

During last year’s cyclone Fani, their houses were damaged and they are still living under polythene covered roofs in pathetic condition. Though eligible, they have not yet been provided pucca houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana.The people helped by Dalit Vikash Parishad had met Collector, Project Director, DRDA and BDO, Naugaon after the cyclone in June last year. The BDO was directed to verify and include them in the Government housing schemes.

However, despite inclusion of their names in the beneficiary list in August last year, no action has been taken to provide them with the housing assistance. The aggrieved families have now approached the High Court for justice.Project director, DRDA, Sarojkant Mohanty said the administration has also prepared a permanent waiting list (PWL) for those eligible for housing benefits under Government-sponsored schemes. Due steps will be taken if the names of these beneficiaries are in the list, he said.

Earlier, the Dalit Vikash Parishad had also sought intervention of National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, New Delhi on this issue. In February, the administration had submitted an action taken report (ATR) to the constitutional body, stating that out of 12 beneficiaries, only three are eligible for pucca houses as the names of others were absent in the PWL.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
scheduled tribe
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp