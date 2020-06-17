STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: With temporary medical centre 'locked' in Odisha, couple in home quarantine

The couple from Noida went to the Krushnadaspur quarantine facility set up at Balunkeswar Government High School but found its main gate locked for Raja celebrations.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Noida returnee couple was forced to opt for home quarantine on Monday after a temporary medical centre (TMC) in Jagatsinghpur was closed allegedly by the local Sarpanch for Raja celebrations. 

Manoj Barik, an employee of a private firm, and his spouse Supriya Barik left Noida on June 13 and reached Balikuda block in Jagatsinghpur on Monday morning. After registering at the COVID-19 testing centre at Balikuda College, they were asked to undergo institutional quarantine in their panchayat.

The couple went to the Krushnadaspur quarantine facility set up at Balunkeswar Government High School but found its main gate locked.  Unable to contact the sarpanch, the couple waited in front of the school gate for a couple of hours and then dialled 104 helpline. With no other option, they left for their home.

Manoj alleged that they reached out to the panchayat office peon who refused to accommodate them as he did not have the permission from the sarpanch to open the school gates. One of their relatives alleged that the local sarpanch has closed the Krushnadaspur TMC since the last four days for Raja festival. 

While sarpanch Rita Mallah couldn’t be reached for comments, her husband refuted the allegation and said the TMC was locked as all the inmates completed their mandatory quarantine period before the festival. He further accused the couple of not willing to stay in institutional quarantine. A complaint has been lodged against the couple for violating the quarantine norms.

