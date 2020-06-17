Food poisoning: Five of a family fall ill   

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Five members of a family from Kalianayakguda village within Mathili police limits were taken ill after consuming food contaminated with pesticide on Monday night.

The victims, Purna Majhi, her daughters Gouri and Sumitra, son Basudev and nephew Bandhu complained of vomiting and nausea after having dinner which was cooked at home. They were taken to Mathili community health centre where they are undergoing treatment. Their condition is stated to be stable.

Mathili IIC John Kujur said Purna’s husband Narasingh had added pesticide to the food instead of salt as he was in an inebriated state.