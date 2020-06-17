Malkangiri sees single-day high in new cases  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Malkangiri recorded its biggest single-day spike of 21 Covid-19 positive on Tuesday. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 47 in the district.

Of the 21 fresh cases, 19 were detected in Tarlakota temporary medical centre (TMC) under Korukonda Block. Goudaguda and Padmagiri TMCs reported one case each. Malkangiri Collector Manish Agarwal said contact tracing of all the new cases is underway.

All the 21 patients had reached Berhampur in a Shramik Special train recently and travelled to Malkangiri in the same vehicle. Of the 19 inmates of Tarlakota TMC, 13 have travel history to Tamil Nadu while three returned from Karnataka, two from Andhra Pradesh and one from Chhattisgarh. The patients from Padmagiri and Goudaguda TMCs had returned from New Delhi and Tamil Nadu respectively. Earlier, Tarlakota TMC had reported three positive cases.

Chief District Medical Officer Arun Padhi said all the 19 new patients of Tarlakota TMC might have contracted the virus from the earlier three inmates who tested positive as all of them had travelled in the same train and vehicle.

Meanwhile, the area within 100 metre radius of Tarlakota, Goudaguda and Padmagiri TMCs have been declared as containment zones.Of the total 47 cases detected in the district so far, 21 have recovered.

Similarly, eight new positive cases were detected in Ganjam on the day, taking the tally to 698 including six deaths in the district. The new positive cases include four from Belaguntha and two each from Bhanjanagar and Patrapur blocks. They have been admitted to the Covid hospital.

On the other hand, three coronavirus patients recovered and were discharged from the Covid hospital. So far, 616 persons have been cured of the virus.

In Deogarh, swab samples of 40 administrative staff of the Health department were sent for testing after a woman employee of National Health Mission (NHM) tested positive on Monday.

The new patient had travelled to Bhubaneswar a few days back for check-up and her sample was found positive after Covid test. Since she had come in contact with a number of officials working in the office of the chief district medical officer as well as the NHM office before her visit, samples of all employees in both the offices were collected and sent for testing.

Sources said the woman has been admitted to a Covid hospital in Bhubaneswar and her contact tracing is underway.

On the other hand, the Health department employees carried out their official work while being in home quarantine on Tuesday. Only a few staff were engaged to operate the Covid control room and the CDMO office.

In Bargarh, a resident of Katapali village tested positive. The patient, a 76-year-old man, is undergoing treatment at Vikash multi-speciality hospital in Bargarh and is stated to be critical.

District Collector Jyoti Ranjan Pradhan said the elderly man was admitted to hospital on June 14. Before admission, his swab sample was collected which tested positive on Monday night. He is already on ventilator because of his critical health condition.

Meanwhile, three of his family members with coronavirus symptoms have been admitted to the dedicated Covid care facility in Bargarh. Their swab samples will be collected as per norms. Though primary investigations revealed that the patient had no recent travel history, the administration has started tracing his contacts.

Katapali village has been sealed and declared a containment zone. Besides, the nearby villages of Tentela, Baulsingha and Bargaon have been declared buffer zone.

On the other hand, the 20-year-old man of Sargul village under Padampur block who tested positive on Sunday had returned from Chhattisgarh. He had not revealed his travel history to authorities. After he was found positive, the administration sealed the office an e-commerce service provider as the man had received a parcel from them.

Kalahandi also reported a fresh positive case. The patient, a 13-year-old girl of Narla block, had come in contact with a positive case who was staying in a quarantine centre in Narla.