Odisha Congress alleges corruption in nebuliser purchase for treatment of respiratory disorders

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Congress on Tuesday alleged that there has been large-scale irregularities in the purchase of nebuliser kits by the State Government for the treatment of respiratory disorders.

Spokesperson of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sudarsan Das told the mediapersons that there has been irregularities in the purchase of all items by the Government for management of COVID-19 in the State.

Though the Congress had raised questions on the State Government's purchase of masks, PPEs and other equipment, the latter remained silent and is yet to order any probe. Alleging that the clarification given by the BJD spokespersons on alleged scam in mask and PPE procurement was based on lies, Das said there has been a big scam in the purchase of nebulisers.

He said that the company which had quoted the price of each nebuliser kit at Rs 3100 on March 21 changed the quotation price to Rs 5900 on March 23.

However, the Odisha State Medical Corporation Ltd (OSMCL) procured 500 nebuliser kits from the same company at the hiked price, Das said and added that the price of such a kit is only Rs 1600. "No doubt there is a massive corruption in the purchase of these kits and we demand a clarification from the State Government at the earliest," he said.