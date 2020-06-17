STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Congress alleges corruption in nebuliser purchase for treatment of respiratory disorders

Alleging that the clarification given by the BJD spokespersons on alleged scam in mask and PPE procurement was based on lies, Das said there has been a big scam in the purchase of nebulisers.

Published: 17th June 2020 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

The Congress flag (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Congress on Tuesday alleged that there has been large-scale irregularities in the purchase of nebuliser kits by the State Government for the treatment of respiratory disorders.

Spokesperson of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sudarsan Das told the mediapersons that there has been irregularities in the purchase of all items by the Government for management of COVID-19 in the State.

Though the Congress had raised questions on the State Government's purchase of masks, PPEs and other equipment, the latter remained silent and is yet to order any probe. Alleging that the clarification given by the BJD spokespersons on alleged scam in mask and PPE procurement was based on lies, Das said there has been a big scam in the purchase of nebulisers.

He said that the company which had quoted the price of each nebuliser kit at Rs 3100 on March 21 changed the quotation price to Rs 5900 on March 23.

However, the Odisha State Medical Corporation Ltd (OSMCL) procured 500 nebuliser kits from the same company at the hiked price, Das said and added that the price of such a kit is only Rs 1600. "No doubt there is a massive corruption in the purchase of these kits and we demand a clarification from the State Government at the earliest," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Congress Sudarsan Das COVID19 Coronavirus Odisha State Medical Corporation
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp