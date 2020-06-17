Odisha: Man under COVID-19 isolation nabbed for leopard hide smuggling

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A person was arrested from a quarantine facility at Baunsagada in Nayagarh by a team of Khurda forest division officials for his alleged link in smuggling of two leopard hides seized from the Ranpur range on June 12.

A team of forest officials led by the Ranpur ranger nabbed the accused, a 50-year-old Kerala returnee, from the Baunsagada quarantine centre.

The accused, a resident of Jamuganda village under Chandpur police station in Nayagarh district, is alleged to have links with the Jamuganda Panchayat Samiti member Laxmidhar Nayak arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Crime Branch in this connection earlier.

The STF sleuths had conducted a raid near Maninag forest within Ranpur police limits and seized the hides and animal bones from Nayak’s possession.

The STF which is continuing its probe in the case has decided to send the hides and bones to the Wildlife Institute of India in Dehradun for examination.

The STF had also seized two leopard and two deer hides from Nayagarh district and arrested two persons, including a lecturer of a private college.