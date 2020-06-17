Paddy purchase to cross 65L tonne

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With a bumper harvest of rabi paddy this year amid unseasonal rains, procurement under price support system has crossed the target of 10 lakh tonne in the State.The State Government has procured over 11.86 lakh tonne of rabi paddy. The procurement will continue till June 30.

As many as 2,57,891 farmers had registered for sale of surplus paddy in rabi season this year. It was 20 per cent more than that of last year’s farmers registration. The Government had fixed a target to procure 60 lakh tonne of paddy during 2019-20 kharif marketing season (KMS). The State had procured 51.93 lakh tonne of paddy from 9.33 lakh farmers till March 19 as against kharif target of 50 lakh tonne.

Although the last date for the procurement was March 31, the operation was suspended due to nationwide Janata Curfew followed by lockdown due to outbreak of coronavirus. The cumulative procurement of paddy has already crossed the target for the current KMS by nearly 4 lakh tonne. With two more weeks to go, the total paddy procurement is likely to cross 65 lakh tonne, official sources said.

Meanwhile, the Government has transferred Rs 1,702.33 crore directly to the bank accounts of registered farmers towards the cost of their paddy at Rs 1,815 per quintal. This apart, more than Rs 22 crore worth of pulses and oil seeds (1,761 tonne of moong, 1,985 tonne of groundnut and 17 tonne of sunflower) have been procured through PACS.