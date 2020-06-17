STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Paddy purchase to cross 65L tonne

With a bumper harvest of rabi paddy this year amid unseasonal rains, procurement under price support system has crossed the target of 10 lakh tonne in the State.

Published: 17th June 2020 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:   With a bumper harvest of rabi paddy this year amid unseasonal rains, procurement under price support system has crossed the target of 10 lakh tonne in the State.The State Government has procured over 11.86 lakh tonne of rabi paddy. The procurement will continue till June 30.

As many as 2,57,891 farmers had registered for sale of surplus paddy in rabi season this year. It was 20 per cent more than that of last year’s farmers registration. The Government had fixed a target to procure 60 lakh tonne of paddy during 2019-20 kharif marketing season (KMS). The State had procured 51.93 lakh tonne of paddy from 9.33 lakh farmers till March 19 as against kharif target of 50 lakh tonne.

Although the last date for the procurement was March 31, the operation was suspended due to nationwide Janata Curfew followed by lockdown due to outbreak of coronavirus. The cumulative procurement of paddy has already crossed the target for the current KMS by nearly 4 lakh tonne. With two more weeks to go, the total paddy procurement is likely to cross 65 lakh tonne, official sources said.

Meanwhile, the Government has transferred Rs 1,702.33 crore directly to the bank accounts of registered farmers towards the cost of their paddy at Rs 1,815 per quintal. This apart, more than Rs 22 crore worth of pulses and oil seeds (1,761 tonne of moong, 1,985 tonne of groundnut and 17 tonne of sunflower) have been procured through PACS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp