Rath Yatra chariots all set for top gear in Odisha's Puri amid COVID-19 pandemic

PURI: Even as conduct of Rath Yatra this year is still shrouded in uncertainty, preparations are going on in full swing in the pilgrim town. On Tuesday, the carpenters fixed 'simhasanas' (throne) and flag masts on the three chariots. Tailors and painters are now busy working on the decorated cloth with which the chariots will be covered.

The Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has also sent a letter to the temple purohit to perform the ‘Ratha Anukula’ and ‘Pratistha’ rituals on June 23 ahead of the Trinity’s journey to their aunt’s place.

On the other hand, the litigation filed by Odisha Bikash Parishad with the Supreme Court pleading to stop the conduct of the festival keeping in view the coronavirus crisis, would come up for hearing on Wednesday.

The parishad has stated that the car festival, which attracts lakhs of devotees from across the globe, would be breeding ground for spread of COVID-19.

The temple administration, on the other hand, has resolved to organise the festival in the absence of devotees as was done during the ‘Snana Purnima’ ritual. Hundreds of temple servitors had volunteered to pull the chariots along with police personnel while adhering to Covid-19 norms and guidelines.

The Trinity, who are being treated for fever after they were bathed with 108 pitchers of aromatic water on Snana Purnima, would appear for public darshan on Netrotsav day, which falls on June 22.