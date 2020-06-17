Rourkela locality reports sixth case

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Amid indication of local transmission, the Deluxe Hotel Lane in Rourkela Main Road area reported its sixth Covid-19 positive case on Monday night.

Between June 11 and 14, five persons of a family including a child in the lane have tested positive for coronavirus. The sixth positive case is their neighbour who had visited the family to offer condolences after death of a member on June 7.

On Tuesday, 48 swab samples of residents of the locality were collected at DAV school camp. As many as 37 other residents were tested two days back.

Taking to Twitter, Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan said door-to-door surveillance and contact tracing of the positive cases in Deluxe Hotel Lane locality is underway. A Delhi returnee quarantined at BPUT Covid-19 Care Centre also tested positive on Monday night.

Meanwhile, Rourkela ADM Aboli Sunil Naravane held a meeting with private doctors to fix separate timing for clinics for consultancy or treatment of persons with Influenza-Like Illness (ILI).

Talking to local mediapersons, the ADM said private doctors were impressed upon the need to fix separate timing for persons with ILI symptoms and appealed to city residents not to ignore recommendation of doctors for Covid-19 test.

She said pregnant women, considered as high risk group, would be tested and the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) has drawn up a plan for survey of persons with symptoms in next 15 days.

Naravane further said any person being tested for Covid-19 has to mandatorily undergo 14 days institutional or home quarantine as advised by medical team irrespective of negative test result.

Sources said in the last four days, the city administration has intensified enforcement of Covid-19 guidelines.

With two new cases from Rourkela, the total number of coronavirus patients in Sundargarh district rose to 131. However, only 13 cases are active while the rest have recovered.