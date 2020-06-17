STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Two tribal villages in Odisha mourn deaths of their sons in Ladakh clashes

A marginal farmer, Pradhan said his unmarried son was the principal earner in the family. He has left behind two younger brothers and an elder sister, besides his mother.

Published: 17th June 2020 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Chandrakanta Pradhan and Nanduram Soren who sacrificed their lives for India

Chandrakanta Pradhan and Nanduram Soren who sacrificed their lives for India

By PTI

PHULBANI: Two nondescript tribal villages in Odisha are mourning the deaths of their sons killed in a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh amid tales of pride and sacrifice.

Chandrakanta Pradhan (28) hailed from Biarpanga village in Kandhamal district's Raikia block and Naib Subedar Nanduram Soren belonged to the Rairangpur area of Mayurbhanj.

Chandrakanta, who belonged to a tribal community, was among the 20 Indian soldiers killed in the violent clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley, Inspector in-charge of Raikia Police Station Alekha Garadia said.

"My son was highly sincere towards his duty. He was courageous, simple and hard working. We got the information about his martyrdom on Tuesday night," said Karunakar Pradhan, the slain jawan's father.

A marginal farmer, Pradhan said his unmarried son was the principal earner in the family. He has left behind two younger brothers and an elder sister, besides his mother.

Chandrakanta joined the Army in 2014, he said, adding that he had last visited home around two months ago.

"We feel proud that he has laid down his life for the motherland. We received the information about the tragedy at 11 pm on Tuesday. We are waiting for his body, which is expected to reach our village in a day or two," Pradhan said in a chocked voice.

Stating that the tragedy has devastated not only the family but also the entire village as Chandrakanta was very popular in the area, Pradhan said his son had called a few days ago and narrated the tense situation that prevailed at the place where they were deployed.

Similar was the scene at 43-year-old Soren's village in Bijatola block's Champauda in the tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district. After completing Class 12 from Rairangpur College, Soren joined the Army in 1997 as he was very keen to serve the motherland.

He was sincere in his duty and worked in a dedicated manner, his elder brother Doman Majhi said.

Soren has left behind his wife and three school-going daughters, he said in a voice choked with emotion.

"We all feel shattered after receiving the message about his martyrdom. Nanduram was an asset for the family as well as the village. He was loved by all for his friendly nature," Majhi said.

The entire village is proud of his supreme sacrifice, M N Mahato, a villager, said.

The residents of the village and nearby areas are waiting for the body to arrive so that they can pay tributes to Soren, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India china standoff Ladakh standoff Indian Army Galwan Valley
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp