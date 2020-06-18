Ex-CDMO arrested for misbehaving with woman in Odisha's Khurda

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Former chief district medical officer of Khurda was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly misbehaving with a 21-year-old woman.

Gynaecologist Baidyanath Nayak (70), who retired a few years back, allegedly outraged the modesty of the woman at his clinic near new bus stand within Khurda Town police limits on Tuesday. According to the complainant, she went to Nayak’s clinic along with her brother-in-law for a health check-up.

With no one around, he allegedly tried to touch her inappropriately. She informed her husband and other family members who confronted the doctor on Wednesday.

In a video which went viral on the social media, the doctor is seen folding his hands and apologising to the woman and her husband by touching their feet. The woman lodged a complaint with Khurda Town police.

In her complaint, she accused the doctor of offering them money for not informing the incident to anyone.

Nayak has been arrested and a case registered against him under Sections 354, 354(A) and 509 of IPC. He was produced before local court on Wednesday.