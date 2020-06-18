Odisha's Balasore Sadar MLA Madan Mohan passes away at 62

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Balasore Sadar MLA of BJP Madan Mohan Dutta passed away in a private hospital here on Wednesday. Dutta, 62, who was elected to the Assembly for the first time in 2019 was ailing from several diseases including kidney problems, family sources said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Chandra Sarangi were among those who condoled the death.

“I am saddened to learn of the death of Balasore MLA Madan Mohan Dutta while undergoing treatment. I offer my condolences to the bereaved family,” tweeted the Chief Minister on his demise.

In his condolence message, Pradhan said, “I am shocked to know the untimely death of Mangu bhai. He was like a brother to me. I pray Lord Jagannath to give strength to his family to face this tragic loss. Let the soul rest in peace.”Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly S N Patro, Deputy Speaker Rajanikant Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha, Information and Public Relation Minister Raghunandan Das and several others of the Naveen Patnaik Government condoled the death of Dutta.

State BJP president Samir Mohanty, leader of the party in the State legislature Pradipta Naik and several leaders of the party also condoled the legislator’s death.

“My deepest condolences on the passing away of our very close friend, karyakarta, leader and standing MLA from Balasore Madan Mohan Dutta our Mangu Bhai. I pray to the Almighty to give strength to the family to bear this loss. Rest in peace,” tweeted senior BJP leader and former minister K V Singh Deo.

He is survived his wife, son and a daughter.