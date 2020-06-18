SC stalls Puri Rath Yatra, says Lord Jagannath won't forgive if it is allowed

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the world-famous Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, which was scheduled to be held on June 23. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde while staying the annual Rath Yatra said, "Lord Jagannath won't forgive us if we allow it."

The court told the Odisha government not to allow any religious activity related to Rath Yatra, which is scheduled to start from June 23 and shall continue for the next 10 days. The court further says such gatherings can't take place at the time of the pandemic.

During the hearing, CJI says there is a similarity between 'juggernaut' and Jagannath and said, "Juggernaut means something that cannot be stopped." At this Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, "Which Your Lordship stopped today."

Mehta appearing for Centre requests the bench that atleast some rituals may be allowed without any gathering. But Harish Salve appearing for Odisha however says the moment there is any celebration people will congregate

CJI agrees with Odisha and said, "We have the experience that the moment something is allowed, it will create a gathering." The court was hearing an Odisha-based rights organisation that has moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the possible celebration of the annual Rath Yatra at Puri's Jagannath Temple.

The plea states that though the spread of COVID-19 was contained initially, due to the influx of people coming from outside the state, there has been a steep increase in the number of positive cases.