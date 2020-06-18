Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urges Centre to relocate, restore temple submerged in Mahanadi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged the Centre to relocate and restore the temple found submerged in Mahanadi river near Baideswar in Nayagarh districts.

In a letter to Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, Pradhan said a 500-year-old temple dedicated to Lord Gopinath, a form of Lord Vishnu, has re-emerged out of the Mahanadi river in Nayagarh district of Odisha.

"A non-profit organisation, Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), had examined the temple and deemed it to be of major historic significance and in a good state of preservation," he said.

The 55-60 feet submerged temple dates back to the late 15th or early 16th century, considering its construction style and materials used for the construction. It is theorised that the temple was submerged in 1933 following the floods in the region.

"Keeping in mind the intangible historical, cultural, and religious significance of this temple for the people of Odisha, I seek your personal intervention in directing officials of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) for undertaking restoration and relocation of this temple to a suitable site," Pradhan said.

The submerged temple was located recently by an ASI survey team during an exercise as part of a documentation project of heritage sites in the Mahanadi river valley under the supervision of INTAC project coordinator, Odisha, Anil Dhir.

A systemic survey of all the tangible and intangible heritage of the entire length of the Mahanadi, from the source to the sea, covering a distance of nearly 1700 km, is in its final stage of completion. A multi-volume report of the nearly 800 monuments that have been documented and will be released early next

year, Dhir said.