5 directors posted in Health dept

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid rising number of coronavirus cases, Odisha Government on Thursday appointed five senior health officials as directors in Health and Family Welfare department against the vacant positions.

Chief district medical and public health officer (CDM&PHO) of Dhenkanal Dr Niranjan Mishra has been promoted to the rank of senior administrative grade (Director) of Odisha Medical and Health Services cadre and appointed as Director of Public Health. Similarly, CDM&PHO of Kendrapara Dr Urmila Mishra and Dr Gunu Rani Pattnaik of Gajapati have been promoted and posted as Director-cum-Ex-Officio Additional Secretary (Tech).

“The three medical officers in the rank of Selection Grade-I (Additional Director Level-I) have been promoted on adhoc basis for a period not exceeding one year or till receipt of recommendation of OPSC or till their retirement, whichever is earlier,” said a health official.

CDM&PHO of Boudh Dr Laxmidhara Sahoo and Dr Nilakantha Mishra of Puri have been transferred and posted as Director of Capital Hospital and Director of RGH respectively.