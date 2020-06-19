Governor, CM pay respects to Odia martyrs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid floral tributes to the two Odia martyrs after their mortal remains arrived at Biju Patnaik International Airport in a special flight on Thursday. They paid their last respects to Naib Subedar Nuduram Soren and sepoy Chandrakanta Pradhan who died in a face-off with Chinese Army at Galwan Valley. Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, DGP Abhay, Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi, Additional CP Anup Sahoo and others paid their tributes to the martyrs at the airport. Later, the coffins of the martyred soldiers wrapped in Tricolour were sent to their villages and Commissionerate Police personnel escorted the two vehicles.