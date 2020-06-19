Governor, CM pay respects to Odia martyrs

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid floral tributes to the two Odia martyrs after their mortal remains arrived at Biju Patnaik International Airport in a special flight on Thursday. They paid their last respects to Naib Subedar Nuduram Soren and sepoy Chandrakanta Pradhan who died in a face-off with Chinese Army at Galwan Valley. Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, DGP Abhay, Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi, Additional CP Anup Sahoo and others paid their tributes to the martyrs at the airport. Later, the coffins of the martyred soldiers wrapped in Tricolour were sent to their villages and Commissionerate Police personnel escorted the two vehicles.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Issue ultimatum to Beijing to 'vacate' Galwan Valley territory, Punjab CM Amarinder urges Centre
Pakistan violates ceasefire in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir
Don't allow Chinese investments in infra sector: Mamata at all-party meet on LAC face-off
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's son Tejas, team discover new lizard species
100 Days of Cuomo: Governor ends daily COVID-19 briefings
COVID-19: Malayali students stranded in Kyrgyzstan yet to receive help from Indian government