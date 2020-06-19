Oppn flays State Govt for lack of clarity

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government came in for severe flak from the Opposition political parties after the Supreme Court directive that there will be no Rath Yatra anywhere in the State including the Jagannath Temple at Puri. Leader of the Opposition Pradipta Naik said stopping Rath Yatra after so much delay is not fair and blamed the State Government for lack of clarity on the issue from the beginning.

“The Centre had left the decision to conduct the annual festival on the Odisha Government and the matter should not have been taken to court,” he said. President of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik said that the Congress had announced its support for the State Government if it took any decision on Rath Yatra. “However, after the Supreme Court directive there is nothing more to say. Devotees will be thoroughly disappointed. But it is again the will of Lord Jagannath,” he said.