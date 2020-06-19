STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Positive cases of COVID-19 maintain steady climb in Odisha

The Jagatsinghpur district administration declared Bhatana village in Naugaon a containment zone after a couple was found infected with coronavirus.

Published: 19th June 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 08:31 AM

Barricade put up at Bhatana village which was declared a containment zone

Barricade put up at Bhatana village which was declared a containment zone. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Fresh COVID-19 cases were detected from various districts in the State on Thursday. Nine cases were detected in Jajpur, taking the tally to 350 in the district. While eight cases were reported from different quarantine centres, one is a local.

Five patients are from Jajpur block, two from Barachana and one each from Korei and Dasarathapur. Five of them have travel history to Surat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Bangalore.

On the day, seven COVID-19 patients of the district recovered and were discharged from the hospital. So far, 326 patients have recovered from the virus and only 24 cases are active. The district administration declared Nathasahi in Jajpur block as containment zone after a positive case was found in the village.

In Malkangiri, an inmate of the temporary medical centre in Podia tested COVID-19 positive. He is a Maharashtra returnee. With this, the total number of positive cases in the district rose to 48 of which 22 have recovered.

Jharsuguda also reported a new positive case. The patient, a 36-year-old female, is a resident of Jharsuguda Housing Board Colony and had returned from New Dehi on June 9. She was in home quarantine. Contact tracing of the patient is underway.

Similarly, a crew member of a vessel berthed in Paradip tested positive on the day. The patient, a native of Tamil Nadu, was in quarantine in a local hotel. He was asymptomatic. Sources said that he was one of the crew members of MV Alonissos which arrived in Paradip on June 6 with 28,000 tonne of iron ore. The offices of Customs, Immigration, and the hotel, where he was staying, are being sanitised.

Meanwhile, the Jagatsinghpur district administration declared Bhatana village in Naugaon a containment zone after a couple was found infected with coronavirus. The couple had returned from Kolkata on June 14 to observe Raja festival with family members in Bhatana. They stayed in the village for several hours and went to Bhubaneswar. They had given their swabs for testing at a private hospital in the State Capital.

Osakana sarpanch Sagarika Behera said though they were advised to stay in the local TMC, the couple refused.Naugaon BDO Rashmi Rekha Mallick said 12 family members of the infected couple have been put in home quarantine. Naugaon has reported the highest 58 positive cases in the district.

