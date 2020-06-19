Rath Yatra: Shock, anger in Odisha's Puri with Supreme Court order stopping celebration

By Express News Service

PURI: The Supreme Court’s order against conduct of Rath Yatra on June 23 has left devotees, servitors and the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) both heart-broken and angry.

Senior Daitapati Binayak Dasmahapatra said the decision of the apex court has come as a jolt for the servitors. "There are instances of Rath Yatra being cancelled in the past due to attacks by Muslim invaders. There is no such situation now and hence, the annual festival should not be called off," he said.

Chief priest of Lord Sudarshan Nabakishore Patimahapatra said the servitors are still hopeful that the Supreme Court will allow the conduct of Rath Yatra if the Odisha government filed a review petition.

The Chhatisha Nijog meeting, which was held on the day, termed the apex court’s order as ‘bad’. The servitors, participating in the meet, stated that the court was not properly apprised of the preparations made by the SJTA and Odisha government for the conduct of Rath Yatra.

Many devotees accused the State Government of not showing interest in conduct of the mega festival. Prasant Kishore, a devotee, said, “The Government could not present the case properly in court. It seems this was a deliberate attempt to stop the Rath Yatra.”

On the day, members of Jagannath Sena led by convenor Priyadarshan Pattnaik raised slogans against the State Government and said proper facts were not placed before the court. "While religious places have been allowed to open and flights, train and bus services resumed operation in unlock 1.0, why should the Rath Yatra be cancelled?" Pattnaik questioned. He appealed to Puri residents to observe Srikshetra bandh on Friday and urged other districts to do the same in protest.

Dr Surendra Mishra, a scholar on Jagannath culture, said even if the Supreme Court stops Rath Yatra, the traditions will be maintained. During the attack by Mughal subedar Ekram Khan in 1692, the deities were secretly shifted to Gadakokal village. After Khan left, the deities were restored to Ratnasimhasan and Rath Yatra was observed in utmost secrecy inside the temple complex in presence of limited servitors and royal officers.

Quoting from ‘Madala Panji’, a temple chronicle maintained by Deulakaran since ages, Dr Mishra said the deities were taken from the Anasar Ghar in Pahandi to a mandap and placed on a temporary raised wooden platform where all the rituals were observed. Later, the Trinity was escorted to Garbhagruha in pahandi and placed on Ratnasimhasan.

Due to frequent attacks by Muslim invaders, deities were buried underground (paatali) and brought out from their secret places and Rath Yatra was observed for five years in Kujang, a year each in Nairy and Chakanasi, the two island villages in Chilika lake and Gadamanitry in Khurdha, he added.

Before the Supreme Court verdict, carpenters raced against time and completed construction of the three chariots. The administration had even made elaborate arrangements to observe Rath Yatra without participation of devotees.

Besides, servitors engaged in chariot construction yard and those listed to take part in Rath Yatra were made to undergo COVID-19 tests and administered immunity booster drugs. They were kept in self quarantine.

Court’s order binding on all, says Puri king Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb

Puri king Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb, the foremost servitor of Sri Jagannath temple, said the Supreme Court’s judgment was to be honoured and binding on all. "The temple managing body had sent a detailed resolution regarding observance of Rath Yatra in adherence to COVID guidelines. I don’t know what the advocate representing Odisha government pleaded in court," he said.

Deb said an emergency meeting of the temple managing committee would be convened to discuss the situation and ways to observe the rituals and maintain the tradition following the court verdict. Puri Sankaracharya Swamy Nischalananda Sarswati would be consulted in this regard.

Citing instances in the past when the car festival was cancelled, he said that Rath Yatra could not be observed for several years between 1600 to 1735 due to attacks by Muslim invaders. On the day, Daitapatis went in a procession to the palace and informed the king about the health of the Trinity recovering in Anasar Ghar.