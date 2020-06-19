Rath Yatra: Supreme Court judgment gives blow to Kamarakhani artisans in Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The Supreme Court’s stay on Rath Yatra and associated activities across the State this year has dealt a body blow to artisans of Kamarakhani village near Baladevjew temple, also known as Tulasi Khetra here.

The artisans sell products made of fibre, toys, dolls and masks during the Tulasi Khetra Rath Yatra. "The fate of artisans of our village is at stake after the apex court’s verdict," said 70-year-old Bikali Moharana. He said the age-old occupation has been a source of livelihood for his family.

The devotees purchase wooden and clay idols and other craft items during the festival. The artisans, who suffered huge losses after cyclone Fani hit the State last year, are now staring at an uncertain future, said Ramesh Moharana, an artisan.

The nine-day long festival provides the artisans, who also make idols of the Trinity, a great opportunity to earn some quick bucks. "We had been making the products since last month but the decision of the court has left us in the middle of nowhere," said Nrusingh Moharana of the village. Once a bustling colony of 60 craftpersons, Kamarakhani now has just 20 families continuing the trade.