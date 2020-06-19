STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rath Yatra: Supreme Court judgment gives blow to Kamarakhani artisans in Odisha

The nine-day long festival provides the artisans, who also make idols of the Trinity, a great opportunity to earn some quick bucks.

Published: 19th June 2020 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Bikali Moharana giving final touches to idols of the Trinity

Bikali Moharana giving final touches to idols of the Trinity. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The Supreme Court’s stay on Rath Yatra and associated activities across the State this year has dealt a body blow to artisans of Kamarakhani village near Baladevjew temple, also known as Tulasi Khetra here.

The artisans sell products made of fibre, toys, dolls and masks during the Tulasi Khetra Rath Yatra. "The fate of artisans of our village is at stake after the apex court’s verdict," said 70-year-old Bikali Moharana. He said the age-old occupation has been a source of livelihood for his family.

The devotees purchase wooden and clay idols and other craft items during the festival. The artisans, who suffered huge losses after cyclone Fani hit the State last year, are now staring at an uncertain future, said Ramesh Moharana, an artisan.

The nine-day long festival provides the artisans, who also make idols of the Trinity, a great opportunity to earn some quick bucks. "We had been making the products since last month but the decision of the court has left us in the middle of nowhere," said Nrusingh Moharana of the village. Once a bustling colony of 60 craftpersons, Kamarakhani now has just 20 families continuing the trade.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Supreme Court Rath Yatra Kamarakhani village Rath Yatra cancellation Rath Yatra artists
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp