State tally crosses 4500 mark

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The number of Covid-19 positive cases soared to 4512 in the State that recorded 174 new cases from 18 districts in the last 24 hours. The daily count was above 150 for the second consecutive day as 175 cases were reported on Tuesday. Of the 174 fresh cases, 146 were from quarantine centres and 28 local contacts. The maximum 56 cases were detected in Ganjam, followed by 34 in Balasore, 16 in Puri and 10 in Khurda. With this, the number of confirmed cases in Ganjam rose to 755 and that of Khurda touched 404. Among the other worst hit districts, Jajpur, Cuttack, Balasore and Puri registered 350, 346, 256 and 204 cases respectively.

As many as 97 patients also recovered from 13 districts in the State taking the total number of recoveries to 3143. Now 1354 active cases are undergoing treatment at different Covid hospitals. Only three districts - Cuttack (145), Ganjam (113) and Khurda (102) - have more than 100 active cases. Meanwhile, 11 Fire Services personnel, who had tested positive after returning from Kolkata following restoration tasks post cyclone Amphan, have recovered from Covid-19. Altogether 195 NDRF, ODRAF and Fire Services personnel had tested positive.