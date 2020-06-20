Biggest COVID-19 spike in Bhubaneswar with 19 cases in 24 hours, city's tally now 184

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar registered its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases as 19 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 184.

The previous highest 24-hour spike of 18 cases had been reported in the city two-and-a-half months back on April 5.

The surge in cases prompted Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to declare one of its localities a containment zone.

BMC officials said 15 local cases and four home quarantine cases were reported in the city in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

Five persons, including three youths in the age group of 15 to 19, tested positive for the virus at Subash Nagar slum of Dumduma.

The cases were reported just three days after one person from the locality having a travel history to Delhi tested positive.

As a precautionary measure, Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary declared part of Dumduma a containment zone.

"An area having 310 houses of the Subas Nagar slum close to the Hanuman temple and Sani Temple in the Dumduma locality has been declared a containment zone," said BMC Zonal Deputy Commissioner of South-West Zone Rabi Jethy. He said that the entire area has been disinfected and the civic body has put households under active surveillance.

Apart from Dumduma, eight employees, four male and four female, of two private hospitals have been infected by the virus.

Similarly, a 51-year-old man from a government hospital and a nine-year-old boy of Laxmi Bazar slum have also tested positive. Apart from these local cases, four more railway employees who were in home quarantine after their return from Delhi also tested positive taking the number of railway staff infected with the virus so far to 15.

Three persons who tested positive for the virus were also cured on the day, BMC officials said.