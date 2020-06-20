STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Biggest COVID-19 spike in Bhubaneswar with 19 cases in 24 hours, city's tally now 184

The previous highest 24-hour spike of 18 cases had been reported in the city two-and-a-half months back on April 5.

Published: 20th June 2020 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

A policeman guards a lane during weekend shutdown in Bhubaneswar

A policeman guards a lane during weekend shutdown in Bhubaneswar. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar registered its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases as 19 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 184.

The previous highest 24-hour spike of 18 cases had been reported in the city two-and-a-half months back on April 5.

The surge in cases prompted Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to declare one of its localities a containment zone.

BMC officials said 15 local cases and four home quarantine cases were reported in the city in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

Five persons, including three youths in the age group of 15 to 19, tested positive for the virus at Subash Nagar slum of Dumduma.

The cases were reported just three days after one person from the locality having a travel history to Delhi tested positive.

As a precautionary measure, Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary declared part of Dumduma a containment zone.

"An area having 310 houses of the Subas Nagar slum close to the Hanuman temple and Sani Temple in the Dumduma locality has been declared a containment zone," said BMC Zonal Deputy Commissioner of South-West Zone Rabi Jethy. He said that the entire area has been disinfected and the civic body has put households under active surveillance.

Apart from Dumduma, eight employees, four male and four female, of two private hospitals have been infected by the virus.

Similarly, a 51-year-old man from a government hospital and a nine-year-old boy of Laxmi Bazar slum have also tested positive. Apart from these local cases, four more railway employees who were in home quarantine after their return from Delhi also tested positive taking the number of railway staff infected with the virus so far to 15.

Three persons who tested positive for the virus were also cured on the day, BMC officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhubaneswar COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (L) watches S Sreesanth practice in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh | EPS)
In Coversation with Sreesanth: Will definitely play in 2021 if given a chance
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp