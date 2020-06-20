STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt to relax norms for land distribution

The issue was discussed during a review of rural housing scheme at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy here recently.

Published: 20th June 2020 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 09:18 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Land scarcity being a major hurdle faced by the district administrations for distribution of homestead land under Vasundhara scheme, the State Government has asked the Revenue department to propose necessary changes in the existing rules to overcome the problem. While 57,257 homestead landless families are in the waiting list for allotment of housing plot, the Government has been able to distribute land to 8,069 families. All these families have constructed houses unauthorisedly on government land that fall under kisam (land type) not fit for conversion for housing.

Since these lands belong to different departments, the Revenue department has been asked to find out a solution by revising the guidelines in consultation with Forest and Panchayati Raj departments. In 2008, the Government had decided to provide 10 decimal of homestead land free of cost to landless people for housing purpose. This was reduced to four decimal in 2018 due to scarcity of land. The issue was discussed during a review of rural housing scheme at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy here recently.

“An online system has been developed for mapping and monitoring of village-wise landless households. The system captures details of the landless like their eligibility, nativity, classification of land which they have encroached and status of housesite distribution,” said Director (Special Projects) Rajesh Patil. Since the landless families listed in the waiting list of housing scheme are the poorest of poor, it was decided to modify the existing norms to either regularise the land under their occupation or find suitable land to accommodate them.

