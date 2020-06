By Express News Service

NUAPADA: The district has recorded a high recovery rate among Covid-19 patients. Chief District Medical Officer, Kali Charan Behera said Behera said the recovery rate is 93.67% as 74 out of 79 patients in Nuapada have already recovered.

As of now, only five cases are active. “Since the growth rate of positive cases is also low this month and majority of migrant workers have already returned to the district, we are hopeful to see a fall in number of fresh cases,” he said.