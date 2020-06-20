Martyrs laid to rest with full honours

By Express News Service

BARIPADA/PHULBANI: Thousands of people bid a tearful adieu to the martyrs as the mortal remains of Naib Subedar Nandu Ram Soren and Sepoy Chandrakanta Pradhan were consigned to flames at Rairangpur and Kandhamal respectively.The mortal remains of Soren reached Rairangpur town police station at around 2 am and was taken to his under-construction house at Itchinda.

Soren’s widow Laxmi, who got to know of his death two days after the deadly clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers at Galwan valley, said she had talked to him a few days back. “He said he would come home in August for the house warming ceremony,”she said.

Soren’s elder daughter Gyaneswari said she felt proud that her father laid down his life for the nation and urged the Government to ensure China is punished for the heinous act.

Mayurbhanj MP Mamata Mohanta, Rairangpur MLA Nabacharan Majhi, Morada MLA Rajkishore Das, IG (Eastern Range) Diptesh Patnaik, Collector Vineet Bhardwaj, SP Parmarsmith Parshottam Das and other officials paid their respects to the departed soul. The Rairangpur Banika Sangha had called a nine-hour bandh in the town as a mark of respect to the soldier.

In Kandhalmal, the last rites of Pradhan was conducted with full military honours in his native Beorapanga village. The mortal remains of the soldier wrapped in the tri-colour was brought to Raikia Mahotsav ground at around 7 am. It was then taken to Beorapanga in a motorcycle rally. After the guard of honour, the last rites were conducted as per Christian rituals.

The villagers urged the administration to build a memorial for the braveheart at Raikia. As a mark of respect to the departed soul, the Raikia market remained closed on the day.

State Agriculture Minister Arun Sahu, Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta, G Udayagiri MLA Saluga Pradhan, Baliguda MLA Chakramani Kanhor, Collector Brunda D and SP Prateek Singh were among those who paid their last respects to the martyr. Samanta said he will bear the education expenses of Pradhan’s family.