Odisha: Congress alleges scam in purchase of workers' COVID-19 protective gears

Majhi demanded a highlevel independent probe into the irregularities and removal of Labour Minister Sushant Singh.

Odisha Congress leader Pradip Majhi

Odisha Congress leader Pradip Majhi. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After the alleged mega scam in procurement of COVID-19 kits, Odisha government is again in the line of Opposition fire with the Congress alleging corruption in purchase of protective gears and equipment for construction workers. OPCC working president and former MP Pradip Majhi said these kits for the workers have been purchased at an inflated price and there is a scam of Rs 300 crore.

Majhi demanded a highlevel independent probe into the irregularities and removal of Labour Minister Sushant Singh. There are over 28 lakh registered workers in the State for whom the Odisha Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Fund provides Rs 4,999 each for protective gears and other equipment. The Collectors float tenders for purchase of the gears and equipment at the district level.

The Congress leader alleged that procurement was made in all the districts at a rate higher than the market price. For Malkangiri, Angul and Cuttack districts, shovels were procured at Rs 397 per piece against the market rate of Rs 170, he alleged.

Similarly, protective shoes were purchased at Rs 413 per piece against the price ranging between Rs 110 and Rs 280. Masks were procured at Rs 80 per piece against the market price of Rs 2.5 to Rs 10, he added. 

