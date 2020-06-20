STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government glossed over temple body's Rath Yatra plans: Puri king Dibyasingha Deb

Welcoming the apex court's decision, the Gajapati felt that the 'Temple’s Record of Rights' needs reform in such circumstances.

Published: 20th June 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Puri King Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb

Puri King Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI: Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb on Friday said the State Government seems to have not taken notice of the resolutions passed in the Sri Jagannath temple managing committee meeting on Rath Yatra held on May 30.

The Gajapati welcomed the apex court’s decision and said the chariots would not be pulled outside the temple. However, he observed the unprecedented situation arising out of the apex court order has necessitated reforms in the temple’s Record of Rights.

"Since there is no precedent of Rath Yatra being cancelled when the deities are in Anasar Ghar, it remains unclear how the nitees will be performed in these extraordinary circumstances. A new set of nitees will have to be chalked out for holding Rath Yatra inside the 12th century shrine premises," he told mediapersons.

The new nitees should be included in the Record of Rights for future reference during emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic. These rituals will become a precedent and ensure that the tradition of Rath Yatra is not broken, he said.

The Puri King’s statements came after a meeting of Sri Jagannath temple managing committee (MC) early in the day which remained inconclusive. In the evening, the MC and Chhatisha Nijog sat together for almost three hours to decide on ways to perform the rituals related to the Car festival on the temple premises but nothing positive came out of the meeting. The MC members would consult Puri Seer Swami Neeschalananda Saraswati on the way forward.

Meanwhile, Daitapati servitors dubbed it impossible to perform Rath Yatra and associated rituals inside the temple. Senior Daitapati Binayak Dasmahapatra said since all the Daitas are now busy taking care of the Trinity in Anasara Ghar (sick room), they will hold another meeting on ways to perform the rituals. The Daitas, known as body protectors of the deities, play a vital role in the annual festival from Snana Purnima to Niladri Bije when the Trinity returns to the Ratnasimhasan.

Seer welcomes order but seeks review

BHUBANESWAR: Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision but said Rath Yatra should be allowed by following the traditions laid down in the sacred texts and with a limited number of servitors.

"The apex court's order to protect the people of Odisha from the prevailing coronavirus pandemic should be welcomed. However, it is expected that Rath Yatra be allowed in accordance with the prescribed norms as mentioned in the scriptures and in presence of a limited number of servitors," the seer added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Puri king Dibyasingha Deb Sri Jagannath temple Odisha government Jagannath Record of Rights
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (L) watches S Sreesanth practice in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh | EPS)
In Coversation with Sreesanth: Will definitely play in 2021 if given a chance
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp